South Sudan secures release of Sudanese prisoners of war

South Sudan’s government on Thursday brokered a deal that saw the Sudanese opposition Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) release nine prisoners of war.

Tut Gatluak Manime, advisor on national security affairs for South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan that the Sudanese prisoners of war were released on humanitarian grounds. He said that the nine persons have been handed over to the South Sudan government which will, later on, transfer them to Khartoum.

Hamar Amun, SPLM-N secretary general, said they released 126 prisoners of war in 2016, in addition to four others handed over to the Sudan government in 2021. However, Amun noted that the Sudan transitional government has not reciprocated by releasing prisoners of war belonging to them in the last 11 years, adding that they remain committed to renewing peace talks with authorities in Khartoum when called upon.

He said the cessation of hostilities in 2019 with the government is still largely holding.

Jamal Malik, the Sudanese Ambassador to South Sudan, said the nine released by SPLM-N are civilians, adding the government is ready to resume talks with the hold-out opposition SPLM-N.

“The Sudan government is ready to work for the realization of peace, we are ready to come to Juba for the peace talks. Juba forum is accessible, neutral and good to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan,” said Malik.

“The government will work to bring peace, though peace is a long process of high value and comes with many challenges, we lost lives, and resources but need to make compromises to achieve peace,” he added. Enditem