South Sudan, Sudan reach deal on border cooperation

South Sudan President Salva Kiir and Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Friday agreed to focus on cooperation along their common border.

“As a starting point for this cooperation, President Kiir and Al-Burhan agreed to set a model of peace through the development of unitized oil fields, including in the Abyei area,” Mayiik Ayii Deng, the minister of Foreign Affairs, told journalists in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Al-Burhan arrived in Juba for a meeting with Kiir to discuss progress and challenges in the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace deal.

Deng disclosed that the foreign ministries of the two countries will have to operationalize committees to deal with cross-border movement between the two countries. He said that the two leaders encouraged their citizens to take advantage of their diversity for enrichment and strength for both countries.

“South Sudan and Sudan will revive the ancient economic, political and cultural cooperation that made our Nile valley civilization prosperous as far back as the Kushite Kingdom which unites our people in a common origin,” said Deng.

The minister also revealed that Al-Burhan submitted to President Kiir a proposal for the unification of the necessary unified forces, including the command structure for the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF), Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition (SPLA-IO) and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

All opposition forces such as SPLA-IO led by First Vice President Riek Machar and SSOA are supposed to be integrated into the South Sudan army (SSPDF).

Deng said that President Kiir welcomed Al-Burhan’s proposal and his commitment to lasting peace in South Sudan.

“With this essential security sector issue agreed upon, the presidents turned to South Sudan and Sudan’s bilateral relations. With peace and security as prerequisites to socio-economic advancements, the Heads of State committed to establishing and extending stability nationally and regionally across the Horn of Africa,” he said.

The two countries in October 2021 reached an agreement to reopen four border crossing points that include Jebeleen-Renk, Meiram, Buram-Tumsah and Kharsana-Panakuacis.

Khartoum and Juba signed the 2012 Cooperation Agreement that includes a wide range of issues from border demarcation, oil transit fees, trade and movement of goods and people across their common border. The two countries have disputes over ownership of areas along their common border which is being handled by an ad-hoc committee of the African Union. Enditem