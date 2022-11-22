South Sudan to expedite implementation of trade deal with Sudan

South Sudan said Monday that it will expedite the implementation of the July customs trade agreement with Sudan to ease the movement of goods and services between the two neighboring countries.

Achol Cyier Rehan, Director of Administration and Finance at South Sudan’s National Revenue Authority (NRA) said they want the trade agreement implemented.

“The roads are not open and there are middlemen who are benefiting, the two governments are not benefiting, so it came to the concern of the two customs that it is very important for us to implement the memorandum of understanding such that we are able to pursue our work as customs of the two countries,” Cyier said in Juba, the capital of South Sudan during a joint technical committee meeting between the NRA Customs Division and Sudan’s Customs General Administration.

Gathon Jual Riek, Acting Commissioner for Customs at NRA said since the signing of the agreement in July, tremendous developments have been achieved including the establishment of the national customs office of South Sudan in Sudan.

He said that the agreement once implemented will help in the detection of crimes related to the movement of goods and services between the two countries and provide legitimacy in trade.

Bashir Eltahir Bashir, director-general of the Sudan Customs Authority, said customs of the two countries need to cooperate to promote trade and revealed that Sudan will open border crossing points. Enditem