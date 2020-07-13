South Sudan said on Sunday it will mobilize psychiatrists to provide counseling to frontline health workers dealing with COVID-19 related stigma and fatigue.

Mayen Machut Achiek, undersecretary ministry of health, said that a team of psychiatrists is on the standby to help counsel frontline health workers and their families amid emotional stress linked to the pandemic.

“We have a team of psychiatrists and psychologists to counsel our workers and even go forward to counsel their families,” Achiek told reporters in Juba.

The decision to hire therapists came after eight frontline health workers quit work citing stigma and pressure from their families.

