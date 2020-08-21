South Sudan’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday said it has trained 350 healthcare workers through the support from the World Health Organization (WHO) in order to enhance COVID-19 case management.

Richard Lako, director-general for planning, budget and research in the Ministry of Health, said the training has equipped the healthcare workers with adequate knowledge and skills on prevention and management of the disease.

“Case managers are the primary point of contact on a health care team and assist patients and their families with coordinating services and resources to address their immediate and transitional needs,” Laku said in a statement issued in Juba.

The case managers help ensure that patients are engaged and actively participating in the plan for discharge from the hospital,” he added.

Lako said that COVID-19 has presented new challenges to an already strained health care system in South Sudan.

Olushayo Olu, WHO Representative for South Sudan said that multilateral lenders have supported Juba to strengthen COVID-19 response through training of frontline healthcare workers.

He said the training focussed on COVID-19 clinical care for asymptomatic to critical cases, infection prevention and control, surveillance and contact tracing, mental health and psychosocial support, laboratory and nutrition in the context of COVID-19.

“Thanks to the generous contribution of the African Development Bank, we are able to conduct comprehensive training for the various cadres of health care workers across the country who will then provide care for patients in the country,” said Olushayo.

South Sudan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 5 and has since recorded 2,490 positive cases with 1,290 recoveries and 47 deaths as of Monday. Enditem