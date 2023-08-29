South Sudan, UNDP launch strategy to enhance trade diversification

The South Sudanese government, in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), on Monday launched a trade diversification strategy in a bid to boost non-oil revenues.

Simon Nyang Anei, technical advisor to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said the Diagnostic Trade Integration Study (DTIS) Update Report will help support the national economic diversification agenda, increase investment in value-added initiatives, and generate revenue from the non-oil sector.

“Achieving expected outcomes requires complementary policies and strategies to support the implementation of specific actions to stimulate sound investment for inclusive trade and private sector development,” Nyang said during the launching ceremony in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

The top exports of South Sudan are crude petroleum, refined petroleum, forage crops, onions, sheep and goat meat.

Titus Osundina, the UNDP deputy country representative in South Sudan, called on the government to improve the existing business environment in order to spur economic diversification.

“With the implementation of the peace agreement, we see the private sector, especially micro, small and medium-sized enterprises led by women and youth. We will work to increase the market access to opportunities through the implementation of regional initiatives,” Osundina said.

Yacoub Kenyi Leju, the head of procurement at the South Sudan National Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, said there is a need for the government to improve the business climate in order to attract foreign direct investment into the country.

“We have to create a conducive environment here so that our business people can do their business effectively and freely, which automatically will attract the rest of the investors. We cannot do business without the rest of the world,” Leju said.

The objective of the DTIS Update Report is to provide an up-to-date trade integration policy document that can stimulate the development of trade for South Sudan’s goods and services.

The first DTIS was undertaken in 2014. It assessed South Sudan’s economy, identified key trade sectors, outlined constraints to trade, and presented an action matrix.