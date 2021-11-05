South Sudan urges Ethiopian conflicting parties to dialogue

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Thursday urged the warring Ethiopian parties to end conflict and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences.

“I once again take this opportunity to renew this pledge of solidarity and support to the people and government of Ethiopia, and urge both the government and TPLF rebels to come to the table for dialogue,” Kiir said in a statement issued in Juba.

Kiir’s call comes amid escalating fighting between the Ethiopian People’s Defense Forces (EPRDF) and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels after the latter recently claimed to have captured the strategic town of Dessie near the capital Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed however disputed the rebel’s claim.

Abiy who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 has declared a six-month state of emergency in response to the rapid advance by the TPLF.

Kiir said he was deeply concerned with the recent advances of the TPLF in northern Ethiopia, and urged them to seek peaceful solutions in the interests of the country.

During his visit to Ethiopia in October, Kiir was tapped by his counterpart Abiy to help mediate the Ethiopian conflict but the mediation process is yet to take off.

Kiir reiterated his government’s commitment to work with the parties in Ethiopia to support the dialogue process.

“I stand ready to support the Ethiopian dialogue process and remain hopeful that leaders of Ethiopia will end the current suffering by pursuing a peaceful homegrown solution,” added Kiir. Enditem