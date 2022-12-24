South Sudan, WFP sign MoU on water resource management

South Sudan and the World Food Program (WFP) have signed a three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting sustainable development, boosting local trade, strengthening resilience and adaptation to shocks, and driving local food system transformation through integrated water resources and irrigation management.

The agreement, which was inked on Tuesday, creates a framework for collaboration between the country’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, and the WFP, said Harald Mannhardt, acting deputy country director of the WFP in South Sudan.

The MoU also provides for capacity-building in the mitigation of floods and resilience, Mannhardt told journalists during a signing ceremony in the South Sudanese capital of Juba.

Emmanuel Ladu Parmenas, undersecretary at the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, said the MoU will provide for data-sharing that will strengthen the collaboration between the government and the WFP.

South Sudan has been experiencing frequent flooding over the last three years as a result of climate change, which has led to the destruction of livelihoods, shelters, and displacement. Enditem