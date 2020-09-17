South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir sacked his finance minister on Wednesday evening, as the oil-producing country’s economy struggles amid the global pandemic.

The president fired Finance Minister Salvatore Garang and replaced him with Athian Ding Athian, state television reported.

Kiir also replaced the head of the state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation and the director of the revenue authority.

A global fall in the price of oil has led to the depreciation of the local currency, the South Sudanese pound, against the dollar.

