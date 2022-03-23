South Sudan’s green campaigners call for robust ecological protection

South Sudan’s conservation lobby groups on Tuesday called for enhanced protection of the country’s vital ecosystems amid human-induced and climate-related threats.

Khidir Abdala, chairperson of South Sudan Environment Conservation Society, urged the transitional government of national unity to develop robust laws to govern environmental protection in the world’s youngest republic.

“We propose the need to have rule of law including establishing environmental police to protect wildlife conservation and environment from destruction,” Abdala remarked during the launch of South Sudan Environment Conservation Society in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

He said that currently, the country has no laws regulating environmental protection, noting that the body will continue to advocate for environmental awareness.

“We need a solution to environmental issues in South Sudan,” said Abdala.

Abdala Ibrahim, a member of the South Sudan Environment Conservation Society, said that environment protection is critical for generating income through tourists’ attractions.

“The decision for establishing the environmental society is to handle issues of climate change, natural resources and environmental changes including effects of environmental pollution,” Ibrahim said.

Helen Ngaidok Lukurnyang, the chairperson of the Standing Specialized Committee on Environment and Forestry in the transitional and national legislative assembly, said that the environment was being degraded at a high rate hence the need for robust mitigation measures.

“We need to fight for a healthy environment so that we can lead healthy lives as people of this country,” Ngaidok said. Enditem