South Tongu NDC: Kobena Woyome defeated

Mr Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, a businessman has been elected to be parliamentary candidate over Mr Kobena Woyome, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu by delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party’s parliamentary primary.

The fourth attempt by Mr Lukutor gave him victory by garnering 597 against Woyome who got 562 votes out of a total of 1520 valid votes.

Other three aspirants who contested during the exercise which was held at the Comboni Conference Hall at Sogakope were Mr Stephen Fenuku with 347 votes, Jonathan Kojo Adusu 10, and Vivian Abla Kpeglo polling just 4 votes.

Mr Braimah, the South Tongu District Electoral officer who declared the results, said the exercise was peaceful as expected.

Mr Woyome, who is a Ranking Member of the Committee on Youth, Sports, and Culture

has been MP for the area since 2009.

On his part, Mr Lukutor promised to work to make the constituency more attractive for growth as well as uniting the delegates and other aspirants for the progress of the constituency and the party at large.

The election also saw Mr John Dramani Mahama, a presidential flagbearer hopeful, polling 1504 votes to beat Mr Kojo Bonsu who got 11 votes in the presidential category.

Jubilations were wild after the declaration.

Meanwhile, Madam Angela Alorwu Tay, MP of Afadzato South and Madam Della Sowah, MP for Kpando both joined in the losing fray in the elections.

Mr Frank Afriyie won the contest over Angela Alorwu-Tay, the incumbent MP for Afadzato South Constietuency.

Mr. Afriyie got the nod with 631 votes, while Madam Alorwu-Tay polled 225 in Saturday’s primary.

MP for Kpando, Della Sowah lost narrowly by 51 votes to Sebastian Deh who polled 332 votes at the end of polls. The former defeated the latter in the 2019 primary.