South Tongu: NDC parliamentary candidate assures constituents of massive development

Newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for South Tongu Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, has assured the people of the constituency of massive developmental projects when voted into Parliament in the 2024 general elections.

Mr Lukutor gave the assurance in an interview with the media at Sogakope in the Volta region.

He said it had always been his desire to represent the people in Parliament in order to accelerate the development of the area and to turn around the economic conditions of the people.

Mr Lukutor who won the primary after three failed attempts, secured 597 votes to beat incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome who polled 562 votes.

Mr Lukutor, a suveyor by profession, said he would lobby for the construction of more feeder roads, upgrading and resurfacing of town roads to open up the Municipality for investment and tourism, extension of electricity and potable drinking water to communities that lacked those amenities and create job opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth and women in the area.

He expressed gratitude to all delegates and party faithful for the honour done him by electing him as their candidate and appealed to all the people of the constituency to rally behind him and to vote massively for him in the 2024 general elections ” so that together we can build a better South Tongu.”