Southampton Coach Ivan Juric Lauds Kamaldeen Sulemana After Strong Display Against Manchester United

Southampton coach Ivan Juric has praised Kamaldeen Sulemana for his standout performance in the Saints’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

Despite the loss, Sulemana’s individual brilliance was one of the highlights of the match, and Juric believes the Ghanaian winger is starting to live up to his full potential.

“Since I arrived here, he’s been working well. I think he had quality. I don’t know why in these two years he didn’t express himself, but now he has to just continue playing like this, he’s really good,” said Juric, acknowledging the winger’s progress.

Sulemana’s recent form is a clear indication that he is beginning to find his rhythm after struggling with consistency since his arrival at Southampton. His pace, skill, and vision were evident during the match, where he made a significant impact. He attempted the most dribbles (6) and completed the most dribbles (5) in the game, showcasing his ability to take on defenders and create space.

Juric’s praise highlights the winger’s improving confidence and influence on the field. Sulemana’s performances are starting to mirror the impact of fellow Ghanaian Fatawu Issahaku, who recently made waves at Leicester City by completing the most dribbles in the league (13) during a match against Manchester United.

The recognition of Sulemana’s trickery was also echoed by the Manchester United coaching staff. The home side’s coach noted how Southampton’s number 20 created difficulties for their defense, with space behind him proving tough to manage.

For Southampton, Sulemana’s resurgence comes at a crucial time as they aim to climb out of the relegation zone in the Premier League. Juric will be hoping that the Ghanaian winger can maintain this level of performance and provide the spark the team needs to ignite their season. As Juric aptly put it, Sulemana just needs to “continue playing like this,” and there is no limit to what he can achieve.