English Premier League side, Southampton has completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu on a four-year-deal.

The Saints signed the centre back from Spanish Club, Real Valladolid ahead of the next season .

The English side completed the 21-year old buyout clause to move to the St Mary’s.

‪

The club announced the signing on Wednesday saying “ Saint FC is delighted to confirm the signing of centre-back Mohammed Salisu from @realvalladolid on a four-year contract.”‬

‪

Southampton finished 11 on the league log with 52 points at the end of the 38 league match.‬