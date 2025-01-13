Southampton Manager Ivan Juric Lauds Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Performance After FA Cup Win

Southampton manager Ivan Juric has lauded Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana following his stellar performance in the Saints’ 3-0 FA Cup victory over Swansea City on January 12, 2025.

The young winger played a pivotal role in the match, scoring a goal and providing an assist, marking his first competitive goal for Southampton in over a year.

In his post-match comments, Juric praised Sulemana’s work ethic, noting that the player had recently overcome some fitness challenges. “Sulemana has worked hard in the last 20 days; he wasn’t in very good shape. Now it’s the first game that I’m satisfied with his assist and goal,” Juric said. The manager emphasized the importance of boosting Sulemana’s confidence, acknowledging the potential he has to offer. “He’s a young player; he needs confidence, but he can give us a hand,” Juric added.

Sulemana’s performance was a welcome boost for Southampton, who are currently fighting relegation in the Premier League. The Ghanaian winger, who joined the club for a reported £22 million from French club Rennes two years ago, has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup. However, Juric is hopeful that the winger can play a key role in the team’s efforts to escape the relegation zone.

“He can give us a hand; he’s a good player, and now in this moment the good players have to stay in Southampton,” Juric stated, hinting that Sulemana could become an important figure as the team looks to overcome a 10-point gap to safety.

Sulemana’s previous goals for Southampton came in a dramatic 4-4 draw against Liverpool in May 2023. His goal against Swansea marked a positive start to his tenure under Juric’s leadership, with the young player showing signs of being ready to make an impact for the struggling side.

As the season unfolds, Sulemana’s performances will be critical to Southampton’s success. With Juric’s support, the 20-year-old Ghanaian is well-positioned to become a central figure for the club as they fight for survival in the Premier League.