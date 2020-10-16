Referees and Assistant Referees in the Southern Sector vying for selection to officiate in the 2020/21 Football season will undergo physical fitness tests between October 23-25 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In all 36 Referees and 33, Assistant Referees would undergo fitness tests for selection as Premier League Referees.

There would also be tests for Eighty (80) Referees and Seventy-two (72) Assistant Referees for selection as Division One League Referees, a statement from the GFA stated.

For selection as Women’s League competition Referees, Nineteen (19) female Referees and Twenty-six (26) Assistant Referees will participate in the exercise which will be supervised by the National Fitness Instructors and the Referees Committee.

All participants would undergo medical examinations before the fitness tests.