SOVTECH cries for infrastructure

Reverend Father Jeremiah Ankutsitsia, Principal of the CYO Technical/Vocational Institute, Sovie (SOVTECH), says the Institute has earned an “unenviable nickname” among its own students who had declared out of frustration that the Institute can best be referred to as “Uncompleted School”.

He said the description was as a result of the uncompleted buildings in the school, which outnumbered the completed ones.

Rev Fr Ankutsitsia, speaking during the 40th anniversary launch of the Institute, said although the Institute could be said to be making giants strides when it came to student population and staffing as well as other personnel related needs, same could not be said about its infrastructure.

He said after 40 odd years of the Institute’s existence, not much had changed in the aspect of physical development of the school, adding that “SOVTECH pretty much remains stunted when it comes to classrooms, workshops, laboratories, administration block, dining hall, assembly hall, students’ dormitories and staff bungalows.”

Rev Fr Ankutsitsia said although it was not meant to say government over the years had not shown commitment to the school since the evidence of ongoing projects are dotted all over the campus, basic facilities such as toilets and portable water were still in short supply.

“However, I wished to put on record that some of these stalled projects are as old as six years,” he added.

Rev Fr Ankutsitsia said management and staff, however, always encouraged the students to see the positive part of the circumstances, which meant that SOVTECH had the potential of becoming a shining example once all the projects were completed.

He said the Institute was poised to uphold the dreams and aspirations of the founders, which included assisting learners to access higher education in their chosen fields of study as well as equipping learners to set up their own enterprises and employ others.

Rev Fr Ankutsitsia appealed to everyone to donate towards the building of a conducive office facility, which would be an administration block to mark the Institute’s 40th anniversary celebrations next year.

Mr Senyo Emil Wordey, Presiding Member of Kpando Municipal Assembly, on behalf of the MCE, said problems confronting the Institute were taken note of and would be resolved soon, adding that the lightening issues would be worked on over the week.

He said the Assembly had advanced plans to factor the Institute’s dining Hall project into the Assembly’s 2023 Budget.

Mr Edmond Kudjo Attah, North Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE), pledged to donate 40 desks to the Institute to enhance academic work.