Sowing seed in church will not make you rich – Christian advised

Pastor Abel Damina, Senior Pastor of Power City International in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, challenges the notion that sowing seeds leads to wealth.

In an online video, he emphasizes that God is not a money multiplier and doesn’t rely on people’s money to meet their needs. He dismisses the idea that God requires monetary mobilization like a contractor. He believes that God blesses without the need for payment, comparing it to how one doesn’t pay their father to talk to them.

He questions the practice of sowing seeds for financial gain, stating that Jesus gives freely and that any pastor who encourages seed sowing for material gain is fraudulent. Pastor Damina argues that everything from Jesus is free and criticizes those who have paid tithes but lack material prosperity. He cites the Bible, saying that seeking is finding, and he challenges those who take tithes.

He also argues that seed offerings should not be given out of compulsion. In essence, Pastor Damina contends that financial blessings and connections with God are not contingent upon monetary offerings or seed sowing.