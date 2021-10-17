Soyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaves International Space Station

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft carrying “The Challenge” film crew has left the International Space Station (ISS) and is heading back to Earth, according to the live broadcast from the Russian space agency, Roscosmos.

The Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the Nauka module and left the ISS at 01:14 GMT on Sunday, it is now preparing to de-orbit. The landing is expected at around 07:35 Moscow time on Sunday (04:35 GMT), 146 kilometers (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.

An-12 and An-26 transport aircraft have already taken off from Kazakh airports and are headed to the presumed landing site area, according to the Russian military.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin is among those flying to the planned landing site.

“We are flying to the planned landing site of the ship with a group of helicopters,” Rogozin wrote on Telegram in the early hours of Sunday.

Russian actress Yulia Peresild and movie director Klim Shipenko arrived on the ISS on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled “The Challenge.”

Peresild and Shipenko are headed back to Earth together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy.