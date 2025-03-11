S&P 500 Futures Plunge to September Lows as US-China Tariff War Escalates

U.S. stock futures tumbled in early trading this week, with S&P 500 E-mini contracts sliding over 1% to approach their lowest levels since September, while Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones futures dropped 1.3% and nearly 1%, respectively.

The sell-off follows fresh retaliatory tariffs imposed by China on $21 billion of U.S. agricultural exports, marking a sharp escalation in trade tensions that risks spiraling into broader economic disruption.

The new measures, effective immediately, target a sector where China serves as a critical market, heightening fears of a prolonged tit-for-tat cycle. Analysts warn that the mutual hardening of trade barriers could inflate consumer costs, undermine domestic competitiveness, and cement protectionist policies that are notoriously difficult to unwind—a dynamic underscored by a Wall Street Journal analysis linking historical tariffs to long-term economic drags.

Market sentiment soured further as former President Donald Trump, a key architect of U.S. protectionist strategies, sidestepped questions about potential recession risks, dismissing trade war impacts as transitional “disruptions.” His ambiguous stance has left investors wary of bullish bets, compounding uncertainty already weighing on labor markets. Recent weaker-than-expected jobs data from both the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ADP revealed雇主 hesitancy to expand hiring—a reversal from earlier optimism that robust employment could cushion against aggressive Fed policy.

The week ahead looms as a litmus test for equities, with critical releases including JOLTS job openings, CPI and PPI inflation figures, and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey. Should these reports reinforce narratives of sticky inflation, cooling hiring, and eroding confidence, stocks may extend losses, edging closer to correction territory.

For now, the market’s trajectory hinges on whether Washington and Beijing dial back tensions—or double down on a trade war that threatens to unravel fragile economic stability. With tariff fallout seeping into labor and consumer metrics, investors brace for a stormy session where data, not diplomacy, could dictate the next move.