SP Begins Investigating Charles Adu Boahen Over ‘Galamsey Economy’ Saga

The Office of the Special Prosecutor says it has commenced investigation into the actions of Mr. Charles Adu Boahen and any others implicated in the investigative exposé, “Galamsey Economy”.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng, Special Prosecutor, in a statement said, “by a letter dated 14 November 2022 and referenced OPS 305/1/22/1106, the Secretary to the President, upon the directions of the President, referred to the Office of the Special Prosecutor for further investigations, allegations of corruption levelled against Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance”.

The allegations, the statement said, were contained in an investigative exposé published by Tiger Eye P.I. by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, entitled “Galamsey Economy”.

Subsequent to the release of the investigative report, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo terminated the appointment of the Minister of State with immediate effect and referred the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.