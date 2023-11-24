SpaceX looking for a Starling Manager for Africa

SpaceX is advertising a position for growth manager of its Starlink Internet service in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The role — first reported by Space in Africa — is open for applications on the Greenhouse recruitment website.

SpaceX explained that it was looking for someone to join the Starlink Growth team, which is responsible for launching, growing, and improving the service.

The successful candidate will be accountable for Starlink’s growth and success in the region, identifying and removing barriers to growth, championing user experience, and driving initiatives to accelerate adoption.

The role will be based in Nairobi, Kenya, from where the growth manager will report to a team at Starlink’s Hawthorne, California headquarters.

The growth manager’s responsibilities will entail the following:

Own growth of active consumer subscriber base in the region, identifying blockers and prioritising levers for growth

Set vision, develop strategy, and manage a budget around consumer growth initiative strategies, and tactics to meet company goals in the region

Deeply understand the customer experience in a country, elevating insights to drive localised improvements

Develop dashboards to track progress, drive improvements to growth and operational metrics, work with the operations team to create forecasts, and communicate to the broader Starlink team and senior leadership

Engage with local partners to drive efforts catered to the market, understand what’s working and what’s not, and drive continuous improvement

Champion key strategic consumer-focused projects end-to-end by collaborating and working cross-functionally with Operations, Engineering, Marketing, Sales, and Support teams

The basic qualifications required to be considered for the position include a Bachelor’s degree, five or more years of experience in consulting or project management, and three or more years of experience in Excel and SQL.

In addition, SpaceX demands two or more years of leading in interdisciplinary projects. The candidate must also have residency and work authorisation in Africa.

Other preferred skills and experience that will benefit applicants include:

Bachelor’s degree in business, supply chain, management information systems, computer science, engineering, or economics disciplines

8+ years of relevant work experience in go-to-market, growth, international operations, consulting, software, Internet, and/or media industries, or early-stage companies

Proven ability to work independently in a fast-paced environment

Experience leading complex operational and strategic initiatives

Demonstrated track record of cross-functional stakeholder management and leadership through influence

Distinctive project management, problem-solving, and analysis skills, combined with business judgment and top communication skills

Experience working in broadband Internet or other consumer product industries

Master’s degree in management, engineering, or supply chain

SpaceX added it would prioritise applicants with a current right to work in Kenya.

They must also be willing to travel approximately 50% of the time and work extended hours and over weekends as needed.

It also stressed it does not have regional offices everywhere in the world and the candidate might not work from a SpaceX office.