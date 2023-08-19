SPACO Holds 65th Anniversary, Speech, Prize-Giving Day

Story: Benjamin Makafui Attipoe, Denu, Volta Region

The St. Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary (SPACO) at Denu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region has honoured ten (10) members of staff as well as two (2) former Headmasters for their immense contribution to the development of the school over the years. The beneficiary personnel comprised seven (7) teachers and three (3) non-teaching staff, including a casual worker who received the most outstanding worker award.

The donees received their awards at a durbar of stakeholders to mark the school’s 65th anniversary, speech, and prize-giving day at Denu. The occasion which was under the theme, ‘Improving Access and Quality Senior High Education: The Role of Stakeholders’, attracted a lot of dignitaries and old students from all walks of life.

Apart from the teachers and non-teaching staff members who received forty-three (43)-inch flat screen television sets, tabletop fridges, and gas cookers with grills as their awards, the former Headmasters went home with citations and undisclosed cash awards.

A Chemistry Teacher of the school, Mr. Gideon Akity, and a General Knowledge in Art (GKA) teacher and Head of the Visual Arts (VA) department, Ms. Dzifa Tornyeviadzi were adjudged Outstanding Performance Subject Teachers for the 2022 West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) year. The Senior Housemaster, Mr. Francis Amekudzi, and the Guidance and Counseling Co-ordinator, Ms. Regina Amevi, as well as Mr. Wonder David Doe Degbey, came up tops as the Most Dedicated Teachers in the year 2022. The Most Supportive Teacher Awards went to Messrs Bless Gid and Kofi Eklu.

Under the non-teaching staff category, the Most Dedicated Non-Teaching Staff prize was presented to Ms. Love Sekpe while the Most Punctual, Regular, and Gentle Security Staff Member award went to Mr. Raphael Senyavor. Ms. Agnes Semenyo was also adjudged the Most Outstanding Casual Worker, all for the 2022 year.

Speaking at the durbar, Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordji (SVD), was glad that SPACO could boast of responsible patriots such as lawyers, educationists, security personnel, and academics, among others, dotted within and outside the shores of the country, whose contribution to the development of the country and the world, cannot be under-estimated. He urged the students to aspire to greater heights, adding that they have more than role models to emulate to become great personalities in their fields of endeavour.

The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) Chairman of the school, Mr. Wisdom Kordorwu, underscored the role of the PTA in the overall development of the school. He urged the

association to do more in promoting discipline and good quality education. He called for deeper stakeholder collaboration and cooperation to address some of the challenges facing SPACO.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Godwin Amelor stressed the need for all stakeholders to support the school to achieve its vision and goals as envisaged by the founding fathers.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Emmanuel K .H. Dogodzi mentioned inadequate computers and story books for the school’s computer and library as some of the challenges facing the school. He expressed the hope that Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), individuals, and other stakeholders would come to the aid of the school.

Twenty-six (26) students each from SHS Forms Two (2) and Three (3) also received awards in various subjects for their academic performance during the 2022 year. The Overall Best Student Award in Form Two went to Master Isaac Agudey while Master Emmanuel Baniaba received that for Form Three.

The present-day St. Paul’s Senior High School and Minor Seminary (SPACO) was the first and only Catholic Second Cycle Institution, established in the Southern Sector of the then Keta-Ho Diocese, now under the Episcopal jurisdiction of Keta-Akatsi Diocese, headed by His Lordship, Gabriel Edoe Kumordji (SVD) in 1958 at a place called Three Town which is central to Denu, Hedzranawo and Adafienu Townships.

The founding fathers were Rev. Fathers. J. Caffrey and Steemers. The school was opened as a Boys’ Secondary School with an initial intake of Thirty-Two (32) boys (students) but ended with Twenty-Two (22).