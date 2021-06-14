Spain and Sweden meet in their Euro 2020 opener on Monday in a Seville encounter that acts as a reminder that the tournament is being played amid the global pandemic.

Two coronavirus positive tests were recorded by Spain in the build-up to the competition and though Diego Llorente’s positive was later deemed false, captain Sergio Busquets remains out.

Sweden also had positive cases in Dejan Kulusevski and Mattias Svanberg, and both teams have used back-up squads as precautions in case of further outbreaks.

Spain, playing all their games at home, will expect to emerge on top of a tight looking Group E which also has Poland, complete with Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, taking on Slovakia on Monday in St Petersburg.

The day’s action begins with Scotland returning to a major finals after a 23-year absence. They meet the Czech Republic in Glasgow after England opened Group D with a 1-0 win over Croatia on Sunday.