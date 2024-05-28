Spain Commits Over €1 Billion in Military Assistance to Ukraine this Year

Spain has pledged to grant about 1.13 billion euros (1.23 U.S. dollars) worth of military equipment to Ukraine this year, under an agreement announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday.

In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Madrid, the Spanish capital, Sanchez confirmed Spain’s commitment to supplying Patriot air defense system missiles and mentioned plans to send Leopard tanks and ammunition.

According to Spanish public TV, Sanchez and Zelensky signed a Security Cooperation Agreement, with a duration of up to 10 years. However, the agreement doesn’t specify the types of weapons it includes.

The agreement aims to bolster Ukraine’s capabilities, particularly in anti-aircraft defense, the Spanish government said in a press release.

The agreement also outlines cooperation in intelligence, training, reconstruction, and humanitarian assistance, the government added.

The aid supplements Spain’s existing commitments, including 11.1 billion euros in support of the Ukrainian security and defense forces, along with an additional 5 billion euros allocated for the 2024-2027 period through the Ukraine Assistance Fund, part of the European Peace Facility.

It also pledges ongoing support from Spain for Ukraine’s integration into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Union. (1 euro = 1.09 U.S. dollar)