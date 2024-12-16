Spain Leads Global Economic Rankings in 2024, Driving Residency by Investment Appeal

Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, believes that access to the world’s top-performing economy is a key factor in attracting high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) to Residency by Investment (RBI) programs.

With most of his clients owning businesses, Assraoui emphasizes the strategic value of targeting economies with strong growth potential. Spain, alongside Portugal, Italy, Ireland, and Greece, has emerged as a standout performer, collectively dubbed the “PIIGS” by Assraoui due to their impressive economic gains this year.

Spain has been recognized as the top economy globally for 2024, according to The Economist and supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with a GDP forecasted to grow by 3.2%. This marks Spain as a leader in Europe, surpassing traditional powerhouses like France and Germany, driven by a thriving labor market and the lowest unemployment rate in over a decade. For investors looking to capitalize on Spain’s robust economic performance, the Spanish Golden Visa offers a straightforward pathway through a €350,000 investment in real estate, granting access to the Schengen Zone. After a minimum of two years, applicants can qualify for Spanish citizenship, providing the world’s most powerful passport, offering visa-free access to 126 countries.

Greece, although behind Spain, ranks a solid 3rd globally, according to The Economist, and has shown significant economic recovery since the eurozone crisis. With a 3.7% GDP growth and a strong performance in the stock market, Greece’s economy is on a positive trajectory. The Greek Golden Visa, with a minimum investment requirement of €250,000, provides residency and Schengen Zone access. After seven years, investors may qualify for citizenship and the third-ranked Greek passport, which grants visa-free travel to 122 destinations.

Portugal, while ranking 16th globally, remains a strong contender within Europe, bolstered by fiscal surpluses and steady GDP growth. The Portuguese Golden Visa, which requires an investment of €325,000, offers residency and Schengen Zone benefits. After five years, investors can apply for Portuguese citizenship, securing one of the world’s most powerful passports, providing access to 124 countries without a visa.

As global economic trends shape investment decisions, Spain, Greece, and Portugal stand out as attractive destinations for Residency by Investment. Investors seeking to secure long-term financial growth and global mobility are increasingly turning to these countries for their economic stability and the opportunity to enhance their global standing.

For those ready to explore these opportunities, working with a Residency by Investment specialist is the first step toward gaining residency in one of Europe’s most promising economies.