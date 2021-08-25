Spain producer prices rise again in July

Spain’s producer prices continued to increase at a sharper pace in July, the statistical office INE said on Wednesday.

Producer prices grew sharply by 15.3 per cent year-on-year in July.

However, this was slightly slower than the 15.4-per-cent increase posted in June.

Excluding energy, producer prices were up 7.9 per cent, faster than the 7.5-per-cent increase seen in June.

Among components, energy showed the biggest annual growth of 33.5 per cent.

Prices of intermediate goods also increased significantly, by 14.9 per cent.

The PPI of consumer goods gained 3.8 per cent and that of capital goods by 2.2 per cent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices growth eased to 1.7 per cent from 2.2 per cent a month ago, data showed.