Spanish Ambassador to ECOWAS Bids Farewell, Praises Strong Bilateral Cooperation

The Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Juan Sell, made a farewell visit to the Chairman of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, in Abuja.

The visit provided an opportunity for the diplomat to reflect on the fruitful collaboration between Spain and the regional organization during his tenure.

Ambassador Sell expressed his satisfaction with the strengthened ties between Spain and ECOWAS, particularly highlighting initiatives like the Migration and Development Fund as key examples of their successful partnership. He noted the consistent support and warm reception he had received from Dr. Touray throughout his mission, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing cooperation.

“The Kingdom of Spain is proud to have contributed to the development of the West African region,” said Ambassador Sell, praising the ECOWAS leadership for its clear vision in tackling regional challenges. He specifically commended Dr. Touray’s dedication to advancing the goals of the organization.

In response, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray thanked the ambassador for his unwavering commitment and support for ECOWAS over the years. He described Spain as a reliable and valuable partner, one whose cooperation with the organization has a strong and enduring foundation. “This cooperation will continue to grow and strengthen in the future,” Dr. Touray affirmed.

As a gesture of appreciation, Dr. Touray presented Ambassador Sell with a gift, further acknowledging his significant contribution to the partnership between Spain and ECOWAS. The farewell marked the end of a successful diplomatic mission, but also reinforced the ongoing and expanding collaboration between Spain and the West African regional organization.