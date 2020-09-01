The calendar for the 2020-21 La Liga season was published by the Spanish Football Federation on Monday.

Defending champions Real Madrid will kick off their season with a local derby at home to Getafe, while FC Barcelona start the Ronald Koeman era (possibly without Lionel Messi) with a home game against newly-promoted Elche.

The new campaign is due to kick off on the weekend of September 12-13, although some games, such as Barca-Elche and Atletico Madrid-Sevilla, will be delayed after some teams had a late finish to the 2019-20 season due to European commitments or the second division play-offs.

The first weekend also sees newly-promoted Huesca travel to a strong looking Villarreal, while Cadiz kick off their La Liga return with a home game against Osasuna.

Another key date is the ‘Clasico’ between Barcelona and Madrid, with the two games between Spain’s biggest rivals to be played at the Camp Nou on October 25 and in Madrid on April 11.

The first Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid derby will be on December 13.

Due to the effects of the pandemic, the 2020-21 season will differ from previous campaigns and not feature a Christmas/New Year break, with matches scheduled for the weekends of December 22-23 and 29-30.

Matchday 1 La Liga fixtures:

Alaves vs Real Betis

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Barcelona vs Elche

Eibar vs Celta de Vigo

Cadiz vs Osasuna

Granada vs Athletic

Real Madrid vs Getafe

Valencia vs Levante

Valladolid vs Real Sociedad

Villarreal vs Huesca