Following are the Spanish La Liga results on Sunday (home teams first):

Playing on Sunday

Alaves 0 Real Betis 1

Real Valladolid 1 Real Sociedad 1

Villarreal 1 Huesca 1

Valencia 4 Levante 2

Played on Saturday

Eibar 0 Celta Vigo 0

Granada 2 Athletic Bilbao 0

Cadiz 0 Osasuna 2

