Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Betis 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Granada 3 2 0 1 5 7 6
Real Sociedad 3 1 2 0 4 1 5
Celta Vigo 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Valencia 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Getafe 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Villarreal 3 1 1 1 3 6 4
Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 1 3
Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Sevilla 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Levante 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
Osasuna 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Athletic Bilbao 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Cadiz 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Valladolid 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
SD Huesca 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
Eibar 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Alaves 3 0 1 2 1 3 1
Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
