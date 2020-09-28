Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Betis 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Granada 3 2 0 1 5 7 6

Real Sociedad 3 1 2 0 4 1 5

Celta Vigo 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Valencia 3 1 1 1 6 5 4

Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Getafe 2 1 1 0 1 0 4

Villarreal 3 1 1 1 3 6 4

Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 6 1 3

Barcelona 1 1 0 0 4 0 3

Sevilla 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Levante 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

Osasuna 3 1 0 2 3 4 3

Athletic Bilbao 2 1 0 1 2 3 3

Cadiz 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

Valladolid 3 0 2 1 2 4 2

SD Huesca 3 0 2 1 2 4 2

Eibar 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Alaves 3 0 1 2 1 3 1

Elche 1 0 0 1 0 3 0

