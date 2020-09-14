Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Valencia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3

Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Granada 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Real Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Real Sociedad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Villarreal 1 0 0 0 1 1 1

Valladolid 1 0 0 0 1 1 1

Huesca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Eibar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Alaves 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Levante 1 0 0 1 2 4 0

Athletic Bilbao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Cadiz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

