Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Sunday’s matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Valencia 1 1 0 0 4 2 3
Osasuna 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Granada 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Real Betis 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Real Sociedad 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Villarreal 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
Valladolid 1 0 0 0 1 1 1
Huesca 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Celta Vigo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Eibar 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Elche 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Getafe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alaves 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Levante 1 0 0 1 2 4 0
Athletic Bilbao 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Cadiz 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
