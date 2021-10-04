Spanish top-flight strugglers Levante dismiss coach Lopez

Levante have parted company from coach Paco Lopez after failing to register a single victory in their opening eight games of the La Liga season.

A 1-0 defeat on Saturday to promoted Mallorca sealed the fate of the 54-year-old Lopez who had coached the team since March 2018.

Levante said Lopez had left his post late Sunday with the team third-bottom of the table and only four points.

Lopez is the first coach to lose his job in Spain this season.

Levante, who next host bottom club Getafe after the international break, did not immediately name a replacement coach.