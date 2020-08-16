SPAR Market, formerly Citydia, has signed a partnership agreement to donate food and non-food items from all its stores to Food for All Africa.

This donation would then be channelled through the Food for All Ghana food bank to feed vulnerable families and community charities across the country.

At an official MOA signing ceremony on Friday the 14th August, General Manager of Ecodi Ghana, operators of the SPAR supermarkets brand in Ghana, Mr João Rente Correia expressed his brand’s commitment towards ensuring shared value for vulnerable people within communities in which they operate.

“Ecodi Ghana, by introducing the SPAR brand in Ghana, aims to provide affordable and convenient food and groceries shopping experience to Ghanaians through its 17 existing neighbourhood stores.

This partnership would ensure we become efficient by reconnecting surplus food towards feeding the vulnerable in society. During the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana, we already partnered with Food for

All Africa to distribute 61,000+ kgs of food to over 105,000 beneficiaries across the country.”

Executive Director of Food for All Africa, Chef Elijah Amoo Addo commended SPAR Ghana for joining them to reduce hunger and food waste across the food supply chain in Ghana.

“As operators of West Africa’s first and largest community food bank in Ghana, partnering with businesses is key towards a Ghana without Hunger.

A recent report by the National Development Planning Commission revealed that Ghana needs GHc3.5 trillion to provide adequate nutrition to 850,000 pregnant women and over 4,000 infants in the country.

Food Banking is key in the global fight against hunger and malnutrition and Food for All Ghana is opened to working with stakeholders towards accelerating Ghana’s effort in the attainment of the UN SDGs 1,2 and 12 through food banking.”

He called on other stakeholders and businesses to support food banking in Ghana.