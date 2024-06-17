‘Sparkles Initiative’ Donates To Aveme Gboxome D.A. Basic School

As part of activities to mark her 30th Birthday Celebrations, Ms. Celestine Ama Kumagah, also known as ‘Sparkles’ through her ‘Sparkles Initiative’, has made a modest donation of stationery items to the Aveme Gboxome D.A. Basic School in the North Dayi District of the Volta Region.

The items, presented to the pupils at a brief ceremony at Aveme Gboxome, included pens, pencils and erasers, textbooks, exercise books, my copy books, staplers and stapler pins, sets of Mathematical instruments, rulers and sharpeners, dusters, colour pencils, permanent marker pens as well as poster colours.

The rest are key rings, student companion books, story books, courtesy for boys and

girls readers, ruled sheets, puzzles, clipboard files, and building blocks for kids.

Ms Kumagah, who hails from the community, also donated some quantities of

sanitary pads to the school girls to support their menstrual hygiene efforts and activities, all valued at some Seven Thousand, Five Hundred Ghana Cedis (Ghc7,500.00).

Ms. Kumagah, speaking to the pupils, indicated that the donation was made possible by several individuals and friends who showed her love on her birthday.

She disclosed that it has always been on her heart and mind to positively assist and affect young people around her with little gifts hence the gesture.

Celestine Ama Kumagah said she was passionate about child development, which made it easy to select school kids to share in her joyous celebration.

She advised the kids to remember where they are coming from and honour their humble beginnings by studying hard and eschewing all manner of social deviance and other vices that can ruin their lives and affect their educational careers and goals.

She also urged the school children to be disciplined by being law-abiding and also respect their teachers and parents to receive blessings from God to realize their vision and dreams in life.

Mr Elvis Ameh, the Assistant Headmaster, who received the items on behalf of the pupils and the school, was full of praise for the donor and observed that he had never witnessed such a wonderful gesture by an individual.

He therefore used the occasion to appeal to other individuals and organizations in the area and beyond to come to the aid of the school by supplying them with desktop computers or laptops for use by the pupils and the school administration.

According to him, the gesture would go a long way not only to impact the academic work of the pupils but also to motivate the teachers to give their best shot.