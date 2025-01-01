SPEAK THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE WHOLE TRUTH – Group to CEO of GACL

Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare should find a mutually benefited way of handling McDan Aviation’s issue so that nobody thinks she has been tasked to treat McDan in such an unfair way by shutting down his company. We do not think there was any prior MOU to that effect. Therefore, it was highly inappropriate to shutdown the Aviation without a court’s involvement. By the way, will it not be transparent and fair to the people of Ghana for GACL to even mention those 4 companies that they purported have suffered the same fate as McDan Aviation in order not to invite any cynicism?

Where were the board members of GACL when such decisions were being made? Sorry, we should not even have asked such a question in the first place. For to have a politically biased journalist like Paul Adom-Otchere as a board chair and a rubber-stamp board member, such a shameful treatment to a Ga native on a Ga land should elicit any feeling of astonishment. If McDan Aviation were to be owned by Gabby Okyere Darku, or Seratu Atta, a Nigerian-Ghanaian born, as an executive secretary to the president or her cousin as a Nigerian wife of Bediatuo, and their cousins Nigerian investors GACL allowed to be doing their own thing at the Airport, would you shut their businesses down, you hypocrites so- called board members? Just say it bluntly to us that it is part of your strategies to mar the beauty of the impending swearing-in of H.E. John Dramani Mahama as the next leader of Ghana. Ghana Airport Company Limited deliberately shut down the only private Jet terminal @ KIA knowing very well that a lot of Foreign Dignitaries are billed to attend all this important event as most of them will be coming with Private Jets.

Let us face the fact, in the face of records, McDan Aviation Company does not owe $3million dollars as alleged by GACL. Why are we so wicked to one another as a people. And if it’s your belief that McDan caused Npp’s defeat in the 2024 elections, then the Npp party we previously had praised is very useless and fatalistic.

We will continue to mention it and mention it again and again that the recent shutdown of McDAN Aviation is inseparably connected to intrapolitical sabotage just as it happened in 2022 which led to the unfortunate dismissal of Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the then GACL’s Managing Director. Our stance is anchored on the modus operandi being used by GACL to shutdown the Aviation. Their approach is really giving a false impression to the public about McDan as if he is not law-abiding and principled – a stark contrast of his true nature. A person who is not law-abiding will never make any payment on a case which is pending in court until the court has made a determination, but McDan did. In any case, it is instructive for Mrs Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare, the current Managing Director of GACL, to note that an investor has every right to risk developing their property provided there is no injunction on it.

In fact, it is very painful and disheartening the way some serious-minded, genuine local investors’ efforts are being undermined in the name of politics.

We want to ask the Minister of Transport what role he is playing in this matter. We believe that one of the objectives of the transport ministry is to ensure local transport flourish. He cannot, therefore, stand aloof while McDan Aviation suffers a shutdown. Meanwhile, his 8 years of autocratic and arrogant style of leadership as a Transport Minister and his abysmal performance would, on 7th January, 2025, leave the transport ministry in an immeasurably deep, an extremely hopeless and severe state. There is not one credence in the ministry that can be associated to his tenure in office but grim impression on people. No wonder, Kwasi Asiamah had pointed out to NDC that victimization galore would be the way to follow. What a nonsensical principle!!! A goat might think it is helping itself when it feels itching by brushing its body against a wall, but unknown to the goat, it is rather destroying its own fur. That is a paraphrase of a proverb in our local parlance.