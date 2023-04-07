Speak up against demoralising acts – Rev. Mrs Rosemond Anaba urges women

Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba, the Vice President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, has called on women to speak up against acts that undermine their dignity.

She prayed that Christian women would find their voices, speak up against violence, and make inputs to influence policy.

Reverend Mrs Anaba is one of the speakers in an ongoing Easter conference, dubbed; “Bethesda,” at Desert Pastures, a branch of the Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga.

“Don’t be silent, this is the time to speak, this is the time to find your voice to say something to defend the Gospel and defend womanhood,” she told the congregation in a sermon on the theme: “Esther,” one of the most admired women in the Bible.

“Your silence is destroying lives and empowering the enemy,” she said, and urged women to be courageous and take risks, without which they could not advance.

Even though women were encouraged to speak up, they must be wise to know what to say at what time, she added.

“You do not have to say anything anywhere and anyhow, you must know where to say what.”

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, noted that Esther was one of the most admired women in the Bible who impacted on her generation and saved her entire race from extermination.

He said discrimination against women was widespread, which denied them opportunities to express themselves, and encouraged society to support women to achieve higher goals.

He expressed appreciation to women who tried to make impact, irrespective of the misogynistic society they found themselves, and called on the congregation to pray for their wellbeing.