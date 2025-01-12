Speaker Alban Bagbin Calls for Clean-Up of Public Service to Make It Attractive

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, has called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to work together to change the negative perception surrounding public service.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving event at his residence in Accra on January 11, 2025, Bagbin emphasized the need to make public service more appealing by addressing the corruption and challenges that tarnish its image.

Acknowledging the struggles MPs face to secure re-election and the growing disillusionment with public service, Bagbin highlighted the unattractive nature of public office, which deters potential candidates from serving their country. He pointed out that many people are now looking back at former MPs and seeing them in financial distress, a reality that discourages future generations from pursuing public office.

“The thing is frightening,” Bagbin remarked, addressing his colleagues in Parliament. “People are getting frightened by the resources and the energy it takes to become a member of Parliament. When people look back and see former MPs in penury, they start questioning whether it’s even worth pursuing.”

He stressed the need for a collective effort to “clean the dirt” associated with public service, so that it becomes a career path that attracts people who are motivated to serve rather than those seeking personal enrichment. He also called for a comprehensive reform within Parliament to reset the system and make it more conducive to serving the public good.

“Not just His Excellency the President, but we in Parliament also need to reset Ghana,” he said. “There are a lot of things that I need to put in place, and I know that’s one of the reasons why God made it possible for me to continue for a second term.”

Bagbin’s remarks come at a critical time when public service and the role of MPs are under increased scrutiny. His call for a transformation within Parliament is part of a broader vision to reform and improve governance in Ghana, ensuring that it remains transparent, accountable, and focused on the well-being of its citizens.