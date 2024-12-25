Speaker Alban Bagbin Calls for Unity and Compassion as Ghanaians Celebrate Christmas

As Ghanaians come together to celebrate Christmas, Speaker Alban Bagbin has urged the nation to reflect on the values of love, solidarity, and compassion that unite the country.

In a heartfelt message, the Speaker of the 8th Parliament reminded citizens that the festive season is a time for caring for one another, sharing, and reaffirming hope for a brighter future.

In a post on Facebook, Bagbin emphasized the importance of love, echoing the biblical sentiment that “God loves the world and gave his son Jesus, whose birth we are celebrating today.” He encouraged Ghanaians to continue fostering unity and kindness during this special time.

Looking ahead to 2025, Bagbin expressed his optimism for the year to come, praying that it would bring progress, prosperity, and good health to all. He also shared his belief that the year would be especially significant as the country transitions into a new phase of its democratic journey.

“Let us continue to love one another as God loves the world and gave his son Jesus, whose birth we are celebrating today,” Bagbin concluded, reinforcing his message of hope and unity for the upcoming year.