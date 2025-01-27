Speaker Alban Bagbin Commits to Supporting ROPAL Implementation for Ghanaians Abroad

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has pledged his commitment to advancing the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL) in the current Parliament, following a call from the Ghanaian community in La Côte d’Ivoire for parliamentary support in facilitating the law’s implementation.

The Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL) is aimed at enabling Ghanaians living abroad, particularly in countries like Côte d’Ivoire, to exercise their right to vote in Ghanaian elections. The Ghanaian community in La Côte d’Ivoire, which is estimated at around three million people, has long advocated for this law, and their voices were heard during Speaker Bagbin’s recent diplomatic visit to Abidjan.

Speaking with the Speaker, Nana Kyeremaa Abrefi Koto, the Queen Mother of the Ghanaian community in Côte d’Ivoire, stressed the importance of enabling Ghanaians abroad to participate in the country’s electoral process. “Mr. Speaker, we urge Parliament to facilitate the implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL), enabling Ghanaians living abroad to exercise their voting rights. This will give Ghanaians residing in Côte d’Ivoire a voice in national decision-making. Collaboration with Ivorian authorities is crucial to ensure a smooth electoral process,” she said.

Additionally, the community has called for support to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day in Côte d’Ivoire, a tradition that has not been observed in recent years despite the sizable Ghanaian diaspora there. Nana Kyeremaa Abrefi Koto urged both the embassy and Parliament to help bring this celebration to fruition, as a way to foster unity and strengthen the community’s ties to their homeland.

Speaker Bagbin responded positively to these requests. He emphasized that a Constitution Amendment Bill, which is currently pending in Parliament, aims to remove discriminatory provisions and facilitate the effective implementation of ROPAL. However, he also pointed out the challenges, including the financial and human resource constraints, that need to be addressed to ensure free and fair elections abroad.

“We have a Constitution Amendment Bill pending in Parliament, which we intend to pass. This bill will eliminate discriminatory provisions we’ve discussed and facilitate the proper implementation of the Representation of the People’s Amendment Law (ROPAL),” Bagbin stated. He further acknowledged the complexities of the implementation, noting that a management system must be established to ensure electoral integrity and avoid fraudulent activities.

On the celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day, Bagbin also expressed his support, announcing plans to celebrate the occasion with the Ghanaian community in Côte d’Ivoire in the coming years. “I plan to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day in Côte d’Ivoire in the coming years. I’m confident that the embassy officials will be thrilled, as I intend to bring resources to support the celebration,” he said. “It’s ironic that we celebrate this special day in far-flung places like the United Kingdom and the United States, but not in our neighboring country, Côte d’Ivoire,” he added, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the community’s contributions and fostering national pride among Ghanaians living abroad.

The Speaker’s comments underscore a commitment to improving the engagement of Ghanaians living abroad in both electoral and cultural matters, paving the way for future steps toward strengthening the connection between the diaspora and their homeland.