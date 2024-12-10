Speaker Alban Bagbin Congratulates President-Elect John Dramani Mahama on Election Victory

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to President-elect John Dramani Mahama following his decisive victory in last Saturday’s presidential election, as declared by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah.

In a statement from his office, Speaker Bagbin expressed admiration for the trust and confidence shown in Mahama, describing it as a testament to his leadership and courage.

“Today, we celebrate not just a victory but a reaffirmation of our democratic principles,” Bagbin said. “John Mahama’s win is an affirmation of the will of the people, and I am confident that he will lead Ghana towards greater prosperity and inclusivity.”

In his message, the Speaker also urged all Ghanaians to rally behind the newly elected president. “It is now our collective responsibility to support him in the task of nation-building. Together, we can work towards addressing the challenges that lie ahead and ensure that every citizen feels the impact of good governance,” Bagbin added.

The Speaker’s congratulatory message reflects a call for national unity and commitment to progress under Mahama’s leadership.