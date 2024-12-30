Speaker Alban Bagbin Underscores Ghanaian Confidence in NDC

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, recently articulated the overwhelming confidence that Ghanaians have placed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as evidenced by the party’s resounding victory and the absolute majority secured in the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

During a gathering organized by the NDC Professionals Forum, Bagbin framed the party’s election triumph not only as a mandate for governance but also as a call for profound change and progress in Ghana’s political and economic landscape.

“The absolute majority we now possess in the next Parliament reflects more than just public trust in the NDC,” Bagbin remarked. “It speaks to the Ghanaian people’s yearning for transformation, their belief in our vision, and their collective desire to reset the country’s path. Ghana, indeed, must be reset.”

In his address, Bagbin stressed that the task of revitalizing the nation requires sustained effort and cannot be completed within a single term. He called on members of the NDC to be vigilant and active in their roles, underscoring that the process of rebuilding Ghana will need a multi-year commitment to restoring economic growth, strengthening institutions, and addressing challenges within the public sector. “We cannot just do that in four years,” he said. “It behoves all of us—our words, our actions, and our shared goals.”

The Speaker’s comments highlighted the pivotal role of the NDC Professionals Forum in the coming administration. He urged the group, composed of individuals with diverse expertise, to continue contributing their insights, knowledge, and professional acumen to the government’s efforts. Bagbin recognized the forum’s potential to help guide policy-making and ensure that the party’s promises translate into tangible outcomes for the nation.

The call for active participation was clear. “Your professionalism, your ability to mobilize support, and your unwavering dedication will be crucial as we work together to breathe new life into our economy and institutions,” Bagbin emphasized. Moreover, he reminded forum members that even if not directly invited to take on prominent roles, they must seize the opportunity to make a meaningful impact, particularly in key sectors like the judiciary, which he noted would be an area of particular focus.

The Speaker’s remarks signal a clear path forward for the NDC’s leadership as they prepare to assume office. In addition to addressing pressing challenges like economic stabilization and governance reform, Bagbin’s call to action emphasizes the need for inclusivity and collaborative effort in order to navigate the complex transition. With Ghana’s future at a crossroads, it appears the NDC is positioning itself to enact a policy shift rooted in transparency, professionalism, and sustained reform.