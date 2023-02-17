Speaker assures Finance Minister of Parliament’s support

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has assured Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, of Parliament’s preparedness to support him to turn things around for the betterment of Ghana.

The Speaker gave the assurance in Parliament on Thursday, after the Finance Minister had briefed the House on the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

“Well, we are all affected by what happens despite our differences in political colours; and so, anytime you are facing challenges, please, this is your home, this is where you should come to,” Speaker Bagbin said.

He observes that the Jubilee House or the Flagstaff House represents the State, while Parliament represents the people.

“This is where the powers are and this is where sovereignty resides. Well, sovereignty is in the people, and we represent the people, and the powers of Government are also in the people and we represent them,” he said.

“So, anytime there is any key issue, like a key policy, you need the approval of this House, very important. You can get the go ahead from the Jubilee House or Flagstaff House, but this House is the one that will have to approve and say it is in the interest of our people, so go ahead to implement it.”

Concerning the budget, the Speaker said if members of the House had information, like the Minister had provided in his Policy Statement on the DDEP, there were some areas they could have touched to help in the domestic debts restructuring.

“And so you are always welcome to this House. I am fully aware that Members know the challenges that we have in this country.”

He mentioned some of the country’s major challenges as waste, ignorance and greed, but the House was properly positioned to assist any government to reduce those challenges.

“We know how to do it and we are elected to do so, so we can always support you to do a better job. We are not saying you are not doing a good job, but a better job than you are doing now,” the Speaker said.

He said the pensioners were with him on Wednesday to pour out their hearts, and that he was happy they met the Finance Minister too, who was able to assure them of their exemption.

With eyes focused on the public gallery, Speaker Babin said: “And they are here today, they have even programmed not only to picket at your Ministry, but also in Parliament.”

“I’m happy to hear that they are exempted. And what I can tell you is that, leave our pensioners alone.”

“We can solve that without touching the pensioners small money that we’ve given to them.”

Touching on the ongoing negotiations between the Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout for the country, he urged the stakeholders to carry the House along at any stage of their negotiations.