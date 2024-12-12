Speaker Bagbin Announces New Venue for Parliament’s Upcoming Session

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has confirmed that the next parliamentary session will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday, December 16.

This announcement follows a notice issued on December 2, summoning Parliament to convene for the session.

The decision to move the session to the Grand Arena comes after Speaker Bagbin previously declined a request from the Majority Leader to convene Parliament before the December 7 general election. At that time, Speaker Bagbin expressed concerns that calling Parliament back early could disrupt ongoing election campaigns.

He cited the provisions of Article 296 (a) and (b) of the Constitution, explaining that the timing of such a sitting so close to the elections could be detrimental to the national interest. “It would not be in the national interest to interrupt the campaigns of members and parties by a recall to plenary sitting of Parliament,” he said.

The upcoming session is expected to address unresolved issues before the transition to the Ninth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.