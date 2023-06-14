Speaker Bagbin commends the media effort in consolidating Ghana’s democracy

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has commended the media towards contributing towards the consolidation and entrenchment of the democratic values and principles of the country.

He said no country can experience the needed growth and development without the efforts of the media, adding that “The media watchdog role cannot be over emphasized in a multiparty democracy”.

Mr Bagbin said this during a media engagement with journalists in Tamale, as part of activities to commemorate thirty years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country.

The commemoration is on the theme “Thirty years of parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic: The journey thus far” was to provide an opportunity for Parliament and Ghanaians to reflect on Parliament’s achievements, acknowledge challenges and recommit to the principles of democracy, justice and equality that have guided the nation over the years.

It was also to serve as a reminder of the progress made in the past three decades and the need to continue to strengthen democratic institutions and processes.

He said Journalists should use their capacity to contribute towards the consolidation of the country’s democracy through meaningful information dissemination by using the ethically driven quality of the journalistic profession.

Mr Bagbin added that the media wield so much power that they do not only influence but they also have the capacity to control politics and its key players and connect them to the people of Ghana.

Mr Yakubu Abdul – Majeed, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association called on Parliament to swiftly implement policies that provide a safe working environment for journalists in the country.

“I am appealing to the leadership of parliament, to be thorough in the enactment of good laws, to ensure that the media is fairly resourced for purposes of emphasizing fairly resources such as Media Development Fund, the NMC among others, to enable the media to hold institutions accountable”. He said

The celebration is being organized in four zones, beginning with the Northern zone, which included Tamale, Bolgatanga and Wa.

The Speaker as part of the activities will pay a courtesy call on the Overlord of Mamprugu, Nayiri Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga on June 12, Ya – Na Abukari ll, Overlord of Dagbon on June 13, Yagbonwura Bikunuto Jewu Soale on June 14, followed by a public forum in Tamale on June 16.

A Mock Parliament will be held in Wa on June 15, and a series of sporting activities and peace walk will also be held at Bolgatanga as part of measures to foster civic engagement and enhance public awareness of parliamentary democracy.