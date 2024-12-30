Speaker Bagbin Confirms MPs with Invalid Election Results Cannot Take Oath of Office

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has reaffirmed that Members of Parliament (MPs) whose election results were declared invalid by the Supreme Court on Friday, December 27, 2024, will not be eligible to take the oath of office on January 7, 2025.

The Supreme Court ruling followed a challenge to the recollated results of parliamentary elections in the constituencies of Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, and Techiman South. The court found anomalies in the recollation process and declared the results for these constituencies invalid. This ruling came after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) filed a lawsuit challenging the Electoral Commission’s decision to recollect the results of nine contested constituencies. The NDC argued that the procedure was illegal and exceeded the High Court’s authority, undermining the transparency and legitimacy of the election.

In his remarks on December 28, Speaker Bagbin made it clear that candidates whose results were annulled by the court would not be allowed to assume office without proper legal clearance.

“The decision of the Supreme Court just followed the position I took before they even delivered their decision,” Bagbin said. “To become a Member of Parliament, you have to be elected by voters, declared by the Electoral Commission, and sworn in by the Speaker. Until you are sworn in, you remain MP-elect.”

He further clarified that candidates whose results were invalidated by the court were “unknown to the law” and could not be considered MPs-elect until the proper legal process had been followed.

“I’m the gatekeeper,” Bagbin asserted. “The right thing must be done for us to be able to reset Ghana.”

This statement from Speaker Bagbin highlights the ongoing legal and constitutional processes that must be adhered to before MPs can take office, emphasizing the importance of ensuring that the will of the people is properly represented in Parliament. As the country prepares for the swearing-in of new MPs, these legal challenges underscore the critical role of the judiciary in maintaining the integrity of the electoral system.