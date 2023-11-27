Speaker Bagbin earns chieftaincy title for his stand against LGBTQI+

The Chiefs and people of Suma-Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region at the weekend enstooled Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament as the “Adasuokohene” of the Suma Traditional Area.

He was enstooled under the name Nana Adasuokohene (a god possessing strength to resist external powers) Alban Bagbin I.

His new chieftaincy title, according to Odeneho Dr Afram Brempong III, the Paramount Chief of the Suma Traditional Area was to recognize and acknowledge his immeasurable contribution in the fight against LGBTQI in the country.

Odeneho Dr Brempong III took Mr Bagbin through the customary rites of the chief and people of the area to seal his enstoolment at a durbar to climax the 2023 Suma Royal Retreat at Suma-Ahenko.

During the weeklong retreat on the theme “if the son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed”, a theme picked from the Holy Scriptures, Suma-Ahenko natives and royals, home and abroad return home to strengthen family ties.

Odeneho Dr Brempong III congratulated Speaker Bagbin, saying the chieftaincy title was a reserve for only deserving and resilient individuals and politicians.

The Paramount observed that the Speaker of Parliament had demonstrated to the people the “power to defend Ghana from the invasion of LBGTQI community despite the midst and threats from the western powers”.

Odeneho Prof Brempong III said he was optimistic that the Speaker of Parliament, and the House in general would remain resolute and not allow anything to sway or influence them to accept LGBTQI to preserve the nation’s culture and tradition.

On his part, Speaker Bagbin expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the town and pledged to continue with his stand against LGBTQI.