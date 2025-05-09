Speaker Bagbin Hails Historic Election of First American Pope

Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has extended warm congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.

The 69-year-old former Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru, was unveiled as the 267th pope on May 8, succeeding the late Pope Francis.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Bagbin praised the seamless transition of leadership within the Church, describing it as a model for other institutions. “We pray with you daily to continually make the church a home for spiritual fulfillment and a global authority on justice, morality, and human dignity,” he wrote, addressing the new pope directly. The Speaker also extended his felicitations to Catholics worldwide, celebrating the historic moment with the traditional proclamation: “Habemus Papam! Long live the Church! Peace unto all humankind!”

Pope Leo XIV, born in Chicago in 1955, brings a unique multicultural background to the papacy. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian, he spent decades as a missionary in Peru, where he served in various pastoral and administrative roles before rising through the Vatican’s ranks. His expertise in canon law and his emphasis on pastoral engagement position him as a bridge between tradition and contemporary global challenges.

The election of an American pope marks a significant shift in the Church’s history, reflecting its evolving demographics and the growing influence of the Global South. As the Catholic world adjusts to this new chapter, Pope Leo XIV’s deep ties to Latin America and his reputation for balanced leadership may shape his papacy’s direction one that Speaker Bagbin and millions of faithful worldwide will watch with hopeful anticipation.