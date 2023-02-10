Speaker Bagbin leads MPs to pay tribute to late former South Tongu MP

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Thursday led Members of Parliament (MPs) to pay tribute to the late Mr Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for South Tongu.

The Speaker and Members of the House paid their tributes to the late MP in their contributions to a tribute to him by Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, the MP for South Tongu on the floor of the House.

The late Mr Ameyedowo, who served as a one term MP for South Tongu from 1993 to 1997, was the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament.

Other Committees he served on in Parliament include Vice Chairman of Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development; Member of Subsidiary Legislation Committee, and Trade, Industry and Tourism.

He also served as Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Cambodia, Vietnam and Democratic Republic of Korea, where he served diligently thereby creating a solid and friendly relation between Ghana and these countries.

Speaker Bagbin, as the only Member of the First Parliament of the Fourth Republic, still available in the House, said during the late Mr Ameyedowo’s tenure as the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House, he made the Committee one of the important Committees of the House.

He said the late Ameyedowo was one of the illustrious Members of the House, who had left footprints worthy of emulation by current MPs.

He said it was important that when MPs were given a position, they should try and learn from what happened before their time, saying “who were the occupants before you and what did they do?”.

He noted that the late Ameyedowo was a towering figure, who was very soft spoken, very admirable and very intelligent.

Mr Woyome said the late MP initiated some development projects during his tenure as the Member of Parliament in his constituency and that it was during his tenure that the Agordome water treatment was constructed.

He noted that the late MP was one of the leading men who assisted government in the construction of the Atuabo Gas Project.

“Mr Speaker, Life indeed is a journey which must come to an end someday. Today, the life of Mr Ameyedowo, who laboured through life as Management Executive and as a Politician has come to an end. Though gone from our sight, but never from our hearts because of his good deeds and the many lives he touched,” Mr Woyome said.

“The people of South Tongu will miss him, NDC will miss him, we will all miss him for the perfect gentleman that he was, an instrument of influence, hope and support to family, friends and loved ones.”

He said the late Mr Ameyedowo had played his part and that those who had had the opportunity to work with him would attest to the fact that he was affable, a problem solver, a unifier, selfless, committed, kindhearted and soft spoken; saying “These we are encouraged to carry and pass on to the next generation of politicians”.

“Mr Speaker, the mortal remains of our brother, father, friend and loved one Emmanuel Oscar Ameyedowo will go into the sand this Saturday 11 February 2023,” he said.

“I, therefore, wish to express my deepest condolence to his children, family, the people of South Tongu and to the great NDC and I pray for a peaceful rest for the departed soul.”

Mr Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader and NDC MP for Ellembelle, in his tribute, reiterated that the late Ameyedowo had served his nation diligently both as a public servant and a diplomat.

He praised him for the role he played when Ghana was looking for funding for the establishment of the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

Mr Frank Annor-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, said the character displayed by the late Mr Ameyedowo in public service was admirable and that he was worthy of celebration.

He further lauded the late MP for his role in the establishment of the Atuabo Gas Plant in the Western Region.