Speaker Bagbin Moves to Restore Order After Parliament Chaos

In a bold response to the chaos that disrupted Parliament’s ministerial vetting process, Speaker Alban Bagbin has taken decisive steps to restore order and uphold the integrity of the House.

The Speaker has directed the Committee of Selection to reconstitute the Appointments Committee, following a chaotic incident that led to the suspension of four MPs. This move aims to rebuild trust in the committee’s work and ensure a smoother, more impartial vetting process for future nominees.

The turmoil unfolded during Thursday’s sitting when tensions between Minority and Majority MPs boiled over. The disagreement centered on the vetting of two ministerial nominees, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Minority MPs demanded the vetting be rescheduled, arguing that the day’s proceedings had already been disrupted. The Majority, however, insisted on proceeding as planned. The standoff escalated into a physical altercation, with some MPs breaking tables and microphones in an attempt to halt the process. Security personnel were called in to restore order, but the damage had already been done.

Speaker Bagbin, addressing the House on Friday, described the incident as a stain on Parliament’s dignity. “What happened yesterday was unacceptable,” he said. “We must take immediate steps to restore order and ensure such incidents do not happen again. The reconstitution of the Appointments Committee is a critical part of this effort.”

The Speaker’s actions go beyond the committee’s reconstitution. Four MPs—Rockson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—have been suspended for two weeks and barred from parliamentary activities during that period. Additionally, the Clerk of Parliament has been instructed to file a formal criminal complaint with the police, paving the way for a full investigation into the incident. Those found culpable could face legal consequences.

To address the physical damage caused during the altercation, the Clerk has also been tasked with assessing the cost of repairs. MPs responsible for the destruction will be required to cover these costs, which will be deducted from their emoluments.

In a further move to ensure accountability, a seven-member investigative committee has been established. Chaired by Emmanuel Bedzrah, the committee has been given 10 days to investigate the incident and submit its findings. The committee’s recommendations will guide further action, ensuring that such disruptions are not repeated.

The reconstitution of the Appointments Committee is seen as a crucial step in restoring public confidence in Parliament. The committee plays a vital role in vetting ministerial nominees, and its impartiality is essential to maintaining the integrity of the process. By restructuring the committee, Speaker Bagbin hopes to create a more efficient and transparent system that can operate without bias or interference.

The recent chaos has highlighted the growing tensions between the Minority and Majority in Parliament, particularly during high-stakes processes like ministerial vetting. While disagreements are a natural part of democratic debate, the escalation into physical disruption has drawn widespread criticism. Many Ghanaians view the incident as a breach of parliamentary decorum and a failure to uphold the dignity of the House.

Speaker Bagbin has called for calm and collaboration among MPs, urging both sides to prioritize the nation’s interests. “We are here to serve the people of Ghana,” he said. “Let us put aside our differences and focus on the task at hand. The reconstitution of the Appointments Committee is an opportunity to start anew and demonstrate our commitment to good governance.”

As Parliament moves forward with these measures, the focus will be on restoring order, ensuring accountability, and rebuilding public trust. The coming days will be critical as the investigative committee begins its work and the reconstituted Appointments Committee prepares to resume its duties. For now, the Speaker’s decisive actions have sent a clear message: such disruptions will not be tolerated, and Parliament must remain a pillar of governance in Ghana.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining decorum and respect within the legislative chamber. As Ghana continues to navigate its democratic journey, the actions taken by Speaker Bagbin and Parliament will play a key role in shaping the future of the nation’s governance.